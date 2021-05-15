Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $1.36 Million Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in GDS were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,106,000. Oceanlink Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,900,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its position in shares of GDS by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,231,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,560,000 after purchasing an additional 830,599 shares during the period. Library Research Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,634,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of GDS by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 760,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,167,000 after purchasing an additional 360,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. GDS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.37.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $74.53 on Friday. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $54.55 and a 12-month high of $116.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.25 and its 200-day moving average is $92.55.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

