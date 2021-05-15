Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,818 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,532 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.33% of ZIX worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ZIX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Simmons Bank acquired a new position in ZIX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in ZIX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ZIX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in ZIX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

ZIXI opened at $6.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.77 million, a P/E ratio of -22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. Zix Co. has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $10.37.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $60.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.25 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zix Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ZIX news, Director Taher Elgamal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,055.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

ZIXI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of ZIX in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

