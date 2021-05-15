Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $1.45 Million Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,453 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.50% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter.

HEWJ stock opened at $37.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.76. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $28.37 and a 1 year high of $39.60.

