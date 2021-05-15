Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $1.59 Million Position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.16% of OneSpan worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in OneSpan by 8,391.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in OneSpan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in OneSpan by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in OneSpan by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in OneSpan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSPN opened at $25.33 on Friday. OneSpan Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.13 and a 52-week high of $33.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 633.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). OneSpan had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $50.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt acquired 263,400 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.07 per share, with a total value of $6,603,438.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,638,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,228,677.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OSPN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

