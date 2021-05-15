Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,787 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Splunk by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 21,360 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Splunk by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,127 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in Splunk by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,745 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Splunk by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,857 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Splunk by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,989 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPLK shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $220.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down previously from $213.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.26.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,241,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,684 shares in the company, valued at $46,934,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $1,463,468.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,389 shares in the company, valued at $15,969,706.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPLK opened at $116.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.28 and a twelve month high of $225.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 1.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The company had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.