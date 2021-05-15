Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $72.46 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 392,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $72,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $296,000. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.6% during the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 132,143 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $24,383,000 after buying an additional 8,926 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $173.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.28. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $104.27 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.66.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $273,153,070.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 382,351 shares of company stock worth $74,874,701 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

