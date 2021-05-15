Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Increases Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 18,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,467.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $88.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.63. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $68.76 and a 1-year high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

