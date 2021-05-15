Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Increases Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 1,713.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,868 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 23,496 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 42,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

FRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Capital One Financial cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.71.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $112.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.32. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $118.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.