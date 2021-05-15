Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Increases Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 1,654.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,222 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REG. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 23.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 181,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,281,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 10.4% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after buying an additional 8,990 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,559,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 3,442.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,609,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,256,000 after buying an additional 1,563,750 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

REG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.73.

Regency Centers stock opened at $63.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.07. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $67.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

In related news, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,584 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,471,000. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.