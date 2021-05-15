Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Invests $1.87 Million in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 406.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,580,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397,507 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $319,856,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,431,000 after buying an additional 3,045,169 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,233,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,445,000 after buying an additional 1,356,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,423,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,370,000 after buying an additional 928,254 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI raised Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.07.

SPG stock opened at $122.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.38 and a 12-month high of $128.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.91.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

