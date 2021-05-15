Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Makes New $1.90 Million Investment in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 403.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000.

ADC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.61.

In other Agree Realty news, CFO Simon Leopold purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,473.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.50 per share, for a total transaction of $635,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 245,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,596,425.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 19,870 shares of company stock worth $1,263,111 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADC opened at $69.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $57.12 and a 1-year high of $73.00.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.42%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

