Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases 9,805 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 163.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,077,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 39,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Roth Capital raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In other news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 50,455 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $4,160,519.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,273,511.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 806 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $68,453.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 730,841 shares of company stock worth $49,591,051. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $67.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.40 and a beta of 2.09. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $92.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

