Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases Shares of 22,625 First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.51% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $323,000.

Shares of ROBT stock opened at $50.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.79 and a 200-day moving average of $52.20. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 52-week low of $30.94 and a 52-week high of $59.72.

