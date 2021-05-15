Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases Shares of 88,250 Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 88,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 35,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 178,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 23,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 42,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 21,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $22.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.08. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 1.63.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.23.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,318. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 233,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $636,800. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

