Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Raises Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,153 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,032 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Juniper Networks by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,967 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 22.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 3.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,301 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Juniper Networks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,786 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on JNPR. TheStreet lowered Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $522,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,694.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 1,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $45,930.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,566.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 138,746 shares of company stock valued at $3,573,621 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $26.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.