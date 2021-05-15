Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Takes Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,464,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,538,000 after purchasing an additional 686,987 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 862,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,599,000 after acquiring an additional 40,731 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,606,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,374,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 217,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,485,000 after purchasing an additional 49,842 shares in the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $344.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.90. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $233.41 and a 12 month high of $351.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

