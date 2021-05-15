MiL.k Achieves Market Cap of $127.36 Million (MLK)

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 15th. One MiL.k coin can now be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00003416 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MiL.k has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. MiL.k has a total market capitalization of $127.36 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00091298 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $255.00 or 0.00534610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.30 or 0.00231233 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005144 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $549.26 or 0.01151514 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $583.31 or 0.01222901 BTC.

MiL.k Profile

MiL.k launched on February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here . MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog . The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

Buying and Selling MiL.k

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiL.k should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MiL.k using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

