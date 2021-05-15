Minereum Price Reaches $0.26 on Exchanges (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 27.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Minereum has a market capitalization of $3.13 million and approximately $9,242.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Minereum has traded down 50.4% against the US dollar. One Minereum coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000545 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Minereum

Minereum (CRYPTO:MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 12,188,074 coins. Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

