Mining Core Coin Trading Down 9.9% Over Last 7 Days (MCC)

Mining Core Coin (CURRENCY:MCC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 15th. Mining Core Coin has a market capitalization of $28,704.18 and $39,432.00 worth of Mining Core Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mining Core Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mining Core Coin has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00095477 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.82 or 0.00536901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.99 or 0.00234392 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005113 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $568.13 or 0.01178513 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $582.20 or 0.01207706 BTC.

About Mining Core Coin

Mining Core Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,458,624 coins. Mining Core Coin’s official website is miningcore.io . Mining Core Coin’s official Twitter account is @RudyRong3

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic Cube is a decentralized ecosystem of entertainment based on BlockChain, committed to creating an MC world where everyone is the protagonist. Magic Cube Coin (MCC) is the only transaction object of the game GTO Token. Secondly, the platform cryptocurrency of the MC exchange has the natural platform currency attributes such as dividends, fee reduction, and voting rights. Besides, the MCC circulation will be fixed at 20 billion pieces. And never increase. “

