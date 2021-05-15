Minter Network 24-Hour Volume Reaches $93,538.00 (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $44.10 million and $93,538.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Minter Network has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00091475 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $253.30 or 0.00519812 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113.12 or 0.00232132 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00032019 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,129,440,728 coins and its circulating supply is 3,924,231,161 coins. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

