Minter Network Price Tops $0.0119 on Exchanges (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. Minter Network has a market cap of $46.52 million and approximately $95,400.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Minter Network has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00095048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $276.31 or 0.00562887 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $117.02 or 0.00238375 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00032327 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004730 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,126,482,276 coins and its circulating supply is 3,921,272,709 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

