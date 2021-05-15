Mirror Protocol Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $38.84 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $504.72 million and $38.84 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be bought for about $7.78 or 0.00016224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 27% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00093442 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.63 or 0.00524850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.73 or 0.00233060 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005049 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $550.46 or 0.01148168 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $579.88 or 0.01209547 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,889,513 coins. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars.

