Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Price Reaches $128.08

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. In the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be purchased for $128.08 or 0.00266748 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a market cap of $36.11 million and $44,968.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.55 or 0.00094867 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $261.25 or 0.00544120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.77 or 0.00234870 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005133 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $566.96 or 0.01180832 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $578.92 or 0.01205740 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 281,923 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

