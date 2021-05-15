Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Price Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. During the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be bought for approximately $333.32 or 0.00687236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $37.87 million and $779,225.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00095299 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.46 or 0.00514331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.80 or 0.00232563 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005095 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $557.51 or 0.01149484 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $585.38 or 0.01206947 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 113,616 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

