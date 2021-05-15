Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Trading Down 1.8% This Week

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be bought for about $25.72 or 0.00054755 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $38.32 million and $130,965.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00092797 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.92 or 0.00525755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.97 or 0.00236272 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005119 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $541.33 or 0.01152619 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $574.52 or 0.01223281 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,489,970 coins. The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

