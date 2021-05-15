Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $32,720.00

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Mirrored Netflix has a market cap of $35.09 million and $32,720.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be purchased for approximately $496.50 or 0.01029396 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mirrored Netflix Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 70,679 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance

Mirrored Netflix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

