Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Trading 3.3% Higher Over Last Week

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market capitalization of $31.58 million and approximately $438,391.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can now be bought for about $8.08 or 0.00016405 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored ProShares VIX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.09 or 0.00097690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $265.91 or 0.00540171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.43 or 0.00236525 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005295 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $588.52 or 0.01195540 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $592.20 or 0.01203007 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 3,910,344 coins. The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored ProShares VIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored ProShares VIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.