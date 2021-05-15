Mirrored Twitter Trading Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (mTWTR)

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Mirrored Twitter coin can currently be bought for $52.07 or 0.00107188 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Twitter has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Mirrored Twitter has a market cap of $33.03 million and approximately $33,698.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mirrored Twitter Profile

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 634,366 coins. Mirrored Twitter’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Twitter is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Twitter’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Twitter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Twitter directly using U.S. dollars.

