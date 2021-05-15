Mirrored United States Oil Fund Market Capitalization Reaches $35.95 Million (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 15th. Over the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $35.95 million and $12,341.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be bought for $44.29 or 0.00090362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00097623 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.12 or 0.00547072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.35 or 0.00235361 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004778 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $603.73 or 0.01231835 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00038766 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 811,843 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

