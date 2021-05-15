Mirrored United States Oil Fund Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $30,504.00 (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. During the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be bought for approximately $43.45 or 0.00090094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $35.28 million and approximately $30,504.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00092370 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $254.56 or 0.00527794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.95 or 0.00234179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005021 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $566.34 or 0.01174208 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $582.96 or 0.01208658 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 811,843 coins. The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

