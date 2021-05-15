Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

AVO stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.57. Mission Produce has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $22.19.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mission Produce will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Barnard bought 11,200 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $6,825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at $162,493.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mission Produce by 74.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,254,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,839,000 after acquiring an additional 536,101 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,774,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 187,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 126,797 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

