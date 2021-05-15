Mixin Trading Down 0.6% This Week (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. In the last week, Mixin has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One Mixin coin can currently be purchased for about $731.66 or 0.01537237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mixin has a total market cap of $412.30 million and approximately $127,925.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 62.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Mixin Coin Profile

Mixin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 563,515 coins. The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mixin is mixin.one . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup) “

Buying and Selling Mixin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

