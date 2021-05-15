MMOCoin (MMO) Price Hits $0.0109 on Top Exchanges

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. MMOCoin has a market capitalization of $742,599.70 and $79.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MMOCoin has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar. One MMOCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000403 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 38.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000850 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000156 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin Profile

MMOCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

