MobileGo (MGO) Price Hits $0.0207

MobileGo (CURRENCY:MGO) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One MobileGo coin can currently be bought for $0.0207 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MobileGo has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. MobileGo has a total market cap of $2.07 million and $1.84 million worth of MobileGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MobileGo

MobileGo (CRYPTO:MGO) is a coin. It launched on February 16th, 2017. MobileGo’s total supply is 99,996,877 coins. The Reddit community for MobileGo is https://reddit.com/r/MobileGo . MobileGo’s official Twitter account is @MobileGoIco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MobileGo is medium.com/@mobilegoofficial . The official website for MobileGo is mobilego.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MobileGo is a token backed by the Gamecredits, a gaming platform. The Gamecredits Team will use the blockchain technology to develop a decentralized mobile gaming store. The mobile gaming store will feature smart contracts and will be powered by the MobileGo, an ERC-20 token that will allow gamers to purchase in-game content and be rewarded for loyalty and participation in the platform. The MGO tokens are now available on the DigiFinEX exchange with the MGO/BTC pair. Reddit Page “

MobileGo Coin Trading

