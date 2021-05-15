Moeda Loyalty Points Reaches Market Capitalization of $26.53 Million (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market capitalization of $26.53 million and approximately $3.90 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can currently be purchased for $1.35 or 0.00002765 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00089816 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00019948 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $558.07 or 0.01141478 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00067546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.53 or 0.00115620 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00061929 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points (CRYPTO:MDA) is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moedaseeds.com . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

