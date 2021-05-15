Moeda Loyalty Points Trading Down 26.8% Over Last 7 Days (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can now be bought for about $1.30 or 0.00002716 BTC on popular exchanges. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market cap of $25.59 million and approximately $6.77 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00088623 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00020094 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $538.99 or 0.01122739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00065133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00114859 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00061281 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points (CRYPTO:MDA) is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moedaseeds.com . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

