Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

MWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Mohawk Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Mohawk Group from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on Mohawk Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mohawk Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

NASDAQ:MWK opened at $12.44 on Friday. Mohawk Group has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $48.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.60.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.81). Mohawk Group had a negative return on equity of 265.80% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $41.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.22 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Group will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.17 per share, with a total value of $160,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 68,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $2,361,012.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 319,092 shares in the company, valued at $10,960,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,613 shares of company stock worth $6,648,975 over the last ninety days. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avory & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 783,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,103,000 after purchasing an additional 46,717 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Group by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 412,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 82,404 shares during the period. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the fourth quarter valued at $4,905,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Group by 691.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 198,214 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Group by 144.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 171,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares during the period. 17.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

