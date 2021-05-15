MonaCoin (MONA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12.86 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. In the last week, MonaCoin has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $164.05 million and approximately $12.86 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.50 or 0.00005067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

