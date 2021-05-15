MonaCoin Price Hits $2.50 on Top Exchanges (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $164.05 million and $12.86 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for $2.50 or 0.00005067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,256.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,923.23 or 0.07964922 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,242.06 or 0.02521621 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $313.86 or 0.00637190 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.21 or 0.00211558 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $437.12 or 0.00887442 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $333.71 or 0.00677497 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.11 or 0.00599136 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006917 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

