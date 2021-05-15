MonaCoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.32 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 15th. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $164.06 million and $10.32 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for $2.50 or 0.00005211 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,897.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,800.58 or 0.07934874 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,217.35 or 0.02541595 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.80 or 0.00644708 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.41 or 0.00205468 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $387.54 or 0.00809115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $318.41 or 0.00664771 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007794 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.86 or 0.00582196 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.