Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,071 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $10,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Mondelez International by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 24,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, First Financialcorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,806.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $54,631,497.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,735.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,064,913 shares of company stock valued at $59,174,292 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDLZ opened at $62.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.74 and a 200-day moving average of $57.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.97 and a 1-year high of $62.90.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.