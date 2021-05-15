Monero Price Tops $384.55 on Major Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 15th. Monero has a total market capitalization of $6.89 billion and approximately $685.64 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Monero has traded down 20% against the US dollar. One Monero coin can now be bought for $384.55 or 0.00815624 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000386 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Monero

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,910,330 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monero is ww.getmonero.org . The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org . Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Buying and Selling Monero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

