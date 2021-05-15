MonetaryUnit (MUE) Market Capitalization Hits $3.50 Million

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 15th. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $3.50 million and approximately $8,264.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0157 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

Rapids (RPD) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000131 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00020270 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.56 or 0.00243810 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 222,035,935 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.