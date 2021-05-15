Monetha (MTH) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $923,736.00

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Monetha coin can now be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monetha has a market cap of $16.10 million and approximately $923,736.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monetha has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00088362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00019718 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $533.25 or 0.01114896 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00065531 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.36 or 0.00113662 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00060649 BTC.

Monetha Profile

Monetha (MTH) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io . The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Buying and Selling Monetha

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

