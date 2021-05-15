Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 333.57 ($4.36).

Shares of MONY opened at GBX 270.80 ($3.54) on Friday. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 1 year low of GBX 233.79 ($3.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 354 ($4.63). The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 268.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 266.12. The stock has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 20.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.61 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. This represents a yield of 3.01%. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.91%.

In related news, insider Scilla Grimble sold 10,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61), for a total transaction of £28,844.76 ($37,685.86).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

