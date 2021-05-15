Monolith Price Down 58.9% Over Last Week (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Monolith coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000556 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monolith has a total market cap of $9.92 million and approximately $41,585.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monolith has traded down 58.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00088622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00019965 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $542.39 or 0.01123919 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00066542 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00114638 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00061543 BTC.

Monolith Coin Profile

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 37,012,088 coins. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

