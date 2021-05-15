Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Purchased by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 650.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,277 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $13,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,222.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $1,547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.24, for a total value of $4,281,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 340,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,694,251.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.82, for a total transaction of $448,085.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,741,512.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,359 shares of company stock valued at $45,457,784 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR opened at $316.52 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.44 and a 1-year high of $406.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 96.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $360.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.25.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MPWR shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.90.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

