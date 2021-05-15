Montis Financial LLC Has $18.86 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Montis Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,763 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 17.6% of Montis Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 155,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 36,909 shares in the last quarter. Schiavi & Co LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Schiavi & Co LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 1,535,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,658,000 after buying an additional 77,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 211,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,235,000 after buying an additional 94,181 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $75.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.32. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.