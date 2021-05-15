Mooncoin (MOON) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Mooncoin has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mooncoin has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mooncoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.23 or 0.00635999 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007086 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00009003 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000176 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002566 BTC.

About Mooncoin

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mooncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mooncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.