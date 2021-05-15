Moonshot (MOONSHOT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.47 Million

Moonshot (CURRENCY:MOONSHOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. In the last week, Moonshot has traded 56.5% higher against the dollar. One Moonshot coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Moonshot has a total market capitalization of $15,081.16 and approximately $2.47 million worth of Moonshot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00091413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.12 or 0.00527037 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.57 or 0.00232547 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $559.10 or 0.01155017 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $588.26 or 0.01215249 BTC.

About Moonshot

Moonshot’s total supply is 629,124,973,940 coins and its circulating supply is 191,163,049,869 coins. Moonshot’s official Twitter account is @RS25Moonshot

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonshot directly using U.S. dollars.

